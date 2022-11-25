Nancy’s Retirement Podcast Show

What will Nancy Pelosi do now that she’s retired?

Spend time with her kids and grandkids? Of course. Maybe do a little shopping, go on a cruise, travel to destinations far and wide without needing to answer any political questions from every poncey git with a fecking microphone and a podcast … sure, why not?

But those close to the First Lady – she shoulda been, if she had married a man who knew not to open the door (too soon?) – have said that Nancy is thinking of pulling a Joe Rogen.

The Nancy Pelosi “Kicking Ass and Taking Names” Podcast Show!

She’s gonna tell it like it is, swear like a pirate, name names, get drunk on the air and reveal top secret secrets – if Trump can, why can’t she? And for sweeps week, she’ll have on one of those really asshole Republicans, where she’ll do an exorcism (she’s a good Catholic, so she needs blood!) of the unholy bastard, and if that doesn’t work, she’ll break a foot off in his/her ass before getting up on the top rope and doing a body slam onto the Republicans coccyx!

Boo-Yah!

Nancy Pelosi … unleashing the hellion within!

(Don’t we need more leftwing podcast rants, instead of the right having all the fun?)