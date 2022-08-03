China - The Big Thug on the World Stage - Threatens Tough Nancy - and Loses

(Editorial) - Nancy Pelosi is America's Top Female politician, and she is not going to let the Bloody Communist Chinese Regime tell her what to do - or not to do.

In Taiwan, the Taiwanese played 'These Boots are made for Walking' as her Ceremonial debarkation music. (Music I vividly remember as a young man.)

They don't like Nancy because she has criticized the Human rights crimes of China - relocating millions of Muslim Chinese citizens to prison towns and forcing them to work in prison factories. (With clothing, etc., done by Them selling in trendy U. S. shops, and Walmart.

China made big threats of military actions personally against Nancy.

She gave them that look she used to use on Trump.

They call her the witch in China. Get really hysterical over a woman having

Real power. She's supposed to be at home with her feet Bound, and six-inch curling nails.

They even accused her of not tipping when buying Chinese takeout - and not eating with chopsticks - Total Disrespect for the people and culture of China.

Good for you, Nancy, to stand up for your Rights.

Rupert