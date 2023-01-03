Senator Mitch McConnell Becomes the Longest Serving GOP 'Scoundrel' in US History

Funny story written by UncleDale

Tuesday, 3 January 2023

News sources report that Mitch McConnell is now the longest serving Senate leader in U. S, History. Which Means he is the longest serving Republican Scoundrel (or evil Villain) - in American History.

He economically sabotaged President Clinton for 8 years - Obama for 8 years and is currently trying to make the Economy Bad so that Biden doesn't get re - elected.

Mitch has repeatedly destroyed the Economy of the U. S. to make any Democratic president look Bad. So would have been perfect in any Batman Movie as the Joker or the Penguin.

And He fought a Democratic interracial marriage bill while being married to an Asian Lady. How is that for crazy Right-wing Behavior?

Politics doesn't get any more Evil - than what he had done these Many years.

Meanwhile in Britain - Workers face the same problems. Most of the buildings in England need to be insulated - and The Conservatives will sit on their Duffs and do Nothing. Not even Loan Money.

But They will Eagerly give $100 million pounds to Rwanda.

for Immigrants to live between the Warring Hutus and Tutsis.

A tropical Paradise says Britain - (if you can avoid large groups hacking at each other). A Vacation at British taxpayers Expense. according to Conservatives.

So, England has its own Conservative Fools - but Dangerous Fools as they destroyed Brexit.

Boris Johnson would have made a good Joker in Batman also. But I can't quite see Liz Truss as Catwoman…

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

