Mitch McConnell Tells Donald Trump To Grow Some Balls and Stop Acting Like a Spoiled Two-Year-Old!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 28 October 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Speaker of the Senate, Mitch McConnell has surprised the members of the Republican party, with his most recent comment regarding the man who many say is headed to the “Big House” (prison).

McConnell, aka “Turtle Face,” told congressional reporters that he is sick and tired of Trump acting like a whining two-year-old.

The speaker reportedly told a reporter with The Wild Whispers News Agency that the “Orange Pri*k" has become an embarrassment to the die-hard, Ronald Reagan GOPers and GOPettes of yesteryear.

WWNA reporter Margarita Mixx noted that, as everyone knows, there is no bigger Trump ass-kisser than “Mitch The Moscow Bitch,” with the possible exceptions of Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Green, Sean Hannity, Marsha Blackburn, and Rudy “The Swamp Creature” Giuliani.

Meanwhile, McConnell says that, at the age of 79, he is seriously thinking about entering the 2024 presidential race and kicking the Nazi predator’s ass into the Atlantic Ocean.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

