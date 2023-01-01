Mississippi Says No To French Ticklers

Sunday, 1 January 2023

Mississippi says "No!" to the Ooh La La's.

JACKSON, Mississippi - (Satire News) - The Global Source News Agency has informed the news media that the Cotton Boll Weevil state of Mississippi, has voted to ban the importing of French Ticklers.

Writer Topeka Joplin, with the GSNA, said that the vote in the Mississippi state senate was 79 to ban, 14 not to ban, with 7 abstaining.

Sen. Tobias "Bubba Boy" Lemoncup, 83, of Beaver Belly, said that he has heard from two of his promiscuous granddaughters (ages 39 and 43) that the French Ticklers that are imported from France usually do not work.

He added that they tend to have a reverse effect and they end up actually irritating the genitalia of the adult female.

One French Tickler user, who said her name was Helen Lulu Labinello, 41, said that the itch it caused her hooha (pussy) was so powerful that she actually ended up biting her husband Clem "Bubba" Labinello's peckerinio (dick).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

