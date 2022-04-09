Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Selling Her Used Condom Collection

PRICKLY PEAR, Arizona - (Satire News) - According to Tittle Tattle Tonight, the most hated bitch in the District of Columbia, Cong. Marjorie Taylor Greene has just put her used condom collection on eBay.

MTG, says that she was told that she could probably get as much as $925 for the very unusual used prophylactic collection, which is believed to be the only one in existence in the entire nation.

Lips of Love, as one of her boyfriends (Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump) calls her told 3Ts Pico de Gallo, that she first started collecting the rubbers back when she was a freshman in college.

De Gallo asked the tremendously hated congresswoman how many used penis raincoats does she figure she has.

She paused for a few moments, took a sip of her onion, garlic, and tabasco sauce smoothie, and she replied that she lost count two years ago, but she would estimate that the number is somewhere between 9,855 and 9,993.

SIDENOTE: De Gallo spoke with Anderson Cooper who informed him that he heard from a close friend that Fox News talking head Tucker Carlson is interested in purchasing the entire used condom collection.