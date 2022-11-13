Brooklyn Mafia Boss Salvatore Goombalini Says He Has Had His Fill of Nazi-Lover Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump

BROOKLYN - (Satire News) - New York City's top mafia boss, Salvatore Goombalini, has let all of his "Associates" know that he has had his fill of the Nazi-loving, pussy-grabbing orange bastard (aka Donald J. Erasmus Trump).

Goombalini, who is the head of Brooklyn's Goombalini Crime Family, which includes his 8 brothers, has made it perfectly clear that to him the Trumpturd is the scourge of the Earth, and he needs to realize that no one gives a flying fuck what he has to say or comment on.

Sal reportedly has all of Trump's private phone numbers, all of his house addresses, and even the vital statistics of his estranged daughter Ivanka Trump-Kushner.

SIDENOTE: Trump reportedly told his one remaining friend Greg "The Rodent" Gutfeld that he is not one damn bit afraid of Salvatore Goombalini. Gutty, reportedly told DJT, that the Goombalini's are one group of "Folks" that you DO NOT want to mess with.