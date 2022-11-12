Trump's Once High Approval Rating Numbers In Alabama Have Now Shriveled Up Like The Pussy Grabber's Penis

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - Well there is no joy in (political) Mudville today, as the greatest, fucking liar in the history of liars (aka Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump) has just learned that his huge approval rating in Alabama has just about totally eroded.

The latest QuinniPinni Poll shows that the Pussy Grabber's approval rating has gone down from 89% back in July to just 3% now.

Trump's eldest son Don "Dopey" Trump Jr. stated that the poll numbers were altered, skewered, and maliciously changed so that his heroic daddy would look like he's a damn loser.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump does not need anyone's help to look like a DAMN LOSER. The hate-spewing predatorial loser does THAT very well all by his fucking self.]