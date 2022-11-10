Trump Thinks DeSantis is the Devil in Disguise - an Editorial

Trump recently put out a Campaign Editorial that was mailed to hundreds of newspapers. He can be very decisive at times.

He is planning on running for President - and like an aging Rapper likes to show he is a Creative Artist - (in Writing) - as well as being the greatest President the U. S. has ever seen - and a Genius - and a World Class golfer.

Governor DeSantis is Disloyal, Deceptive, Devilish, Debased, Decadent, and Delusional - said Trump. He is also Defiant, Degrading, Demented and Dangerous. He is a total Dud. Dense in the head. And he can't Dance. (I of course am a top Dancer - famous for my Village People 'YMCA' Moves.)

This Denunciation took me hours with my large print Dictionary in order to find the words for how I Detest him. It took a Dinner with three large Big Macs and two Cokes to finish this Diatribe. This is the most writing I have done in 10 years. A creative torrent poured out of me - just before I had to go to the bathroom.

I could have been America's greatest Writer also - if I had wanted.

No Doubt about it.

Anyway - DeSantis is a Devil in Dockers' pants - and would totally Destroy the country using any kind of Deception to get into Power. You know that I would never do that.

Better to go with the Guy you know - Me - rather than the Devil you don't know.