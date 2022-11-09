All of America's City Dogcatchers are Now Trump Election Deniers

The U.S. Dogcatchers Union recently met in Las Vegas for their yearly convention.

"We voted and it was unanimous that Trump won the last Election," said a member. "How could an 'Old Dog' like Biden have won? You can't teach an old dog new tricks. Biden must have cheated."

Many members say that VP Harris is a "real bitch", and they have seen enough of those in their Business.

UDU members say it is obvious Trump is the Alpha Male of the American Pack, leaving them to wonder how he could have lost.

"We think most of the women voters were in 'Heat' and it confused their judgement," said chairman Rex Goodboy. "There is the Medical Reason for overturning the Election - if the Republicans are smart enough to use it."