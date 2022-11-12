President Biden Says That Liz Truss Told Him She Is Seriously Considering Running For Mayor of London

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 12 November 2022

LONDON - (Satire News) - The former prime minister of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth Truss informed BBC reporter Oceana Figgly, that she revealed to President Biden that she is seriously considering running for mayor of London.

Truss stated that her 44-day reign as head of the British monarchy simply served to wet her political appetite.

Lizzy, as her boyfriend Mike Field, calls her, added that she wants to be in a position where she can help her beloved United Kingdom become a world leader, not only in politics, but in sports, the culinary arts, beer consumption, gourmet sex, and rugby.

In Other British News. English celebs Simon Cowell and Piers Morgan are both throwing their support to Cheryl Cole to be the next prime minister of Great Britain.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

