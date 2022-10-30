It's Finally Here - The Liz Truss - Mike Field Sex Tape

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The much-awaited former UK prime minister's sex tape with her boyfriend, Mike Field, has finally made its way into mainstream media.

The extremely explicit video tape which is titled "The Liz Truss - Mike Field Sex Tape," is being sold at www.liz&mikeboinkinglikerabbits.sex

The tape, which runs for 4 hours and 51 minutes is a compilation of seven of the amorous couplings that the couple engaged in over a period of seven months.

One of the sex romps allegedly took place at a very secluded area on the shore of the River Thames.

SIDENOTE: British information guru, Piers Morgan, who says he knows Mrs. Truss, somewhat intimately, stated that he is 99.998% sure that the woman in the sex video is definitely Mary Elizabeth Alexa Truss.