Liz Truss States For The Record That The Reason Why She Resigned The British PM's Position Was Not Due To Her Lopsided Cervix

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 30 October 2022

SOHO, England - (Satire News) - The 44-day prime minister of England, Mary Elizabeth Alexa Truss recently met with BBC reporter Tyrus Bottomfiddle at the Liquid Lizard Pub in Soho.

Truss was dressed in a pink Manchester United Red Devils halter top and tight-fitting Daisy Duke short shorts.

She and Bottomfiddle were both drinking Stella Artois Beer.

Tyrus asked her if the real reason why she had resigned from the PM's position was due to the fact that she has a lopsided cervix, which in medical terms is knonwn as Pussilopashifty.

Truss giggled like a schoolgirl and answered that the fact that she has a lopsided beaver (vagina) had nothing to do with her decision to step down.

She did note for the record that at times her muffin (hooha) does feel like it is being barbecued, but she had learned to live with it.

SIDENOTE: When asked about any future plans, Liz replied that she and her ex-lover Mike Field are going to be taking a 13-country tour of the Mediterrean to just get away from all the hustle and bustle of politics, the economy, the weather, and marital issues.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

