LONDON - (Satire News) - The BBC reports that former prime minister Liz Truss was spotted in the lobby of luxurious Friar Tuck Hotel in Waterloo.

Mrs. Truss was seen holding hands while playing "footsie" with her former lover, Mike Field.

Tyrus Bottomfiddle, a reporter with the BBC, said that the couple seemed extremely happy and in a jovial mood as Field gently patted Mrs. Truss on her hot, sexy ass.

After a few minutes the happy couple went up to their luxury suite, where they remained for the rest of the evening.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Truss's husband Hugh O'Leary simply said that he has no problem at all with his wife spending time with Mr. Field, since he has really helped her through her bout of depression since being removed from 10 Downing Street. ■