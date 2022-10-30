Liz Truss Prime Ministerial Diaries are only a Pamphlet

With less than nine weeks until Christmas, publishers Botchitt and Scarper have offered Liz Truss £15,000 for the publishing of her Prime Ministerial diaries, only to realise that they will only be publishing a pamphlet.

Mickey Moneybags, from the publishers, said:

"We thought in a few months people will have forgotten about Liz Truss, and her brilliant experiments, so by rush releasing her diaries, we could remind people about her, and get some extra money for Christmas, sadly, all it is is 19 pages of Liz Truss talking about Penny Mordaunt's bouncy hair.

"I mean, Penny Mordaunt, if she turned up for a blind date, any red-blooded male would be quite happy, but it is not the type of thing that people will pay £25.00 for, is it?

"We made that mistake with Bagpuss's showbusiness diaries.

"Never again."