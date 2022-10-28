42,000 More Republicans Left The GOP In October

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 28 October 2022

image for 42,000 More Republicans Left The GOP In October
A lot of Trump supporters finally saw the flim-flam racist for what he really is.

CORN SHUCK, Iowa - (Satire News) - A group of GOP researchers known as GOPeople have just annouced that in the month of October, a total of 42,000 registered Republicans quit the party.

GOPeople spokesperson Teddy "MAGABoy" Pumpface, 63, said that out of that figure 41,000 joined the Democrat Party, 500 became Independents, 310 joined The Nazi Party of America, and 190 are now full-time atheists.

One long-time Trumpturd supporter, Valerie Eunice Cippaweeny, 78, said that she used to daydream about Trump grabbing her pussy, but now after he has shown that he is just like his hero, Adolf Hitler, she would not let him grab her sagging tits if he offered her $85 per tit. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

