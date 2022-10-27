Scotland To Demolish Trump's Golf Course - And Build Dozens of Soccer Fields, Rugby Fields, and Baseball Fields For Kids

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 27 October 2022

image for Scotland To Demolish Trump's Golf Course - And Build Dozens of Soccer Fields, Rugby Fields, and Baseball Fields For Kids
"Trump can kiss his luxurious golf course in Scotland bye-bye." LIZ CHENEY

GLASGOW, Scotland - (Sports Satire) - The government of Scotland has informed the attorney for Donald J. Erasmus Trump, that it has decided to totally demolish his once, very luxurious golf course.

Nicola Sturgeon, who is the first minister of Scotland, said that she is sick and fooking tired of trying to get the orange douche bag to pay the millions of US dollars that he owes in back taxes.

Nickki stated that she has already contacted a demolition company from Liverpool to do the task of totally destroying the golf course, which is the pride and joy of the racist predator (aka Trump).

Trump reportedly told the first minister that he would like to get a two-year extenson.

The first minister shook her head and reportedly replied, "I got your bloody fooking extension right here" as she grabbed her crotch with both of her dainty hands.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpScotland

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more