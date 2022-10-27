Scotland To Demolish Trump's Golf Course - And Build Dozens of Soccer Fields, Rugby Fields, and Baseball Fields For Kids

GLASGOW, Scotland - (Sports Satire) - The government of Scotland has informed the attorney for Donald J. Erasmus Trump, that it has decided to totally demolish his once, very luxurious golf course.

Nicola Sturgeon, who is the first minister of Scotland, said that she is sick and fooking tired of trying to get the orange douche bag to pay the millions of US dollars that he owes in back taxes.

Nickki stated that she has already contacted a demolition company from Liverpool to do the task of totally destroying the golf course, which is the pride and joy of the racist predator (aka Trump).

Trump reportedly told the first minister that he would like to get a two-year extenson.

The first minister shook her head and reportedly replied, "I got your bloody fooking extension right here" as she grabbed her crotch with both of her dainty hands.