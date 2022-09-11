The State of Colorado Has Just Voted To Ban Donald Trump From Ever Entering The State

DENVER, Colorado - (Satire News) - The Cloud 9 News Agency has just broken the story that the Colorado Senate has voted 91 to 4, with 5 abstentions to prohibit the former Golfer-in-Chief from ever setting foot in the Rocky Mountain State.

The vote was taken after Trump announced to one of his remaining friends at Fox News, Greg "The Rodent" Gutfeld, that he was planning on taking a trip to visit the Coors Brewing Company in Golden, Colorado.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, stated that Trump The Traitor is about as welcome to the state of Colorado as a case of the clap is to a prostitute. ■