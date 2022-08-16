Employees At Mexico's Largest Jalapeno Factory Go On Strike

OAXACA, Mexico - (Satire News) - Mexico's national news agency, El Ole, has said that the workers at Fabrica Mucho Caliente, have gone on strike.

The reason for the strike is because the jalapeno company has told the workers (male and female) that they have to share the same bathroom and also their 15 minute lunch period has been reduced down to 5½ minutes.

The union rep for the jalapeno workers stated that the female workers do not like to have to use the urinals in the men's restroom.

Also the company has now mandated that restroom breaks will not be longer than 55 seconds.

And should an employee (male or female) take more than 55 seconds, then he or she will be docked an hour's pay.

SIDENOTE: Fabrica Mucho Caliente has threatened to bring in strike breakers from Peru. And on the opposing side the workers union has threatened to bring in heavily armed members of Guatemala's Los Diablos Del Sur Drug Cartel.