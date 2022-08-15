EAGLE PASS, Texas - (Satire News) - A reporter with The Austin Texan World, Gazebo Serengetti, has shown exactly how ineffective the Trumptwat's expensive-as-hell wall actually is.

Serengetti took a photo of an automobile that crossed from Piedras Negras, Mexico into Eagle Pass Texas by using a manufactured metal ramp that was purchased at Walmart for $65.

Border Patrol agents informed the Texan World reporter that the car was loaded with over 900,000 pounds of refined Durango Bango Marijuana, all of which made it over to the USA.

The occupants of the car escaped into the night, and left their car with a blue book value of $4,850 dangling precariously on the wall.

The BP agents told Serengetti that they have seen extremely young kids, scale the wall in 16 seconds and make it over to the US side with little effort at all.

One little four-year-old girl from Guatemala was able to scale the wall while carrying a backpack on her back and a bag of Oreo Cookies in one hand.