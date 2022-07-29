NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - In one of the most unusual stories to come down the Pike, BuzzFuzz is reporting that a very popular clown who has been with the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus for 9 years has just been let go.

Ike Rackler, a spokesperson for "The Greatest Show On Earth" told Taffeta Kixx with BuzzFuzz, that the clown known as Mr. Happy Face, has been terminated.

Kixx was told that it was recently learned that Mr. Happy Face, is in fact Johnny "Grenades" Gillatini, a former hitman for Guatemala's Diablos Del Sur Drug Family.

When Mr. Gillatini was asked to comment on the charge that he is a former hitman, he shook his head and said that they have him mixed up with his sister Cordelia Gillatini-Smith.

Gillatini then added that Cordy is not a lesbian, but she hasn't worn a dress in 17 years and she just simply prefers to dress like a drug cartel member; which is exactly what she is.