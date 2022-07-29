A Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus Clown Is Fired When It's Learned He's An Ex-Guatemalan Drug Cartel Hitman

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 29 July 2022

image for A Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus Clown Is Fired When It's Learned He's An Ex-Guatemalan Drug Cartel Hitman
"Mr. Happy Face" is an ex-drug cartel member.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - In one of the most unusual stories to come down the Pike, BuzzFuzz is reporting that a very popular clown who has been with the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus for 9 years has just been let go.

Ike Rackler, a spokesperson for "The Greatest Show On Earth" told Taffeta Kixx with BuzzFuzz, that the clown known as Mr. Happy Face, has been terminated.

Kixx was told that it was recently learned that Mr. Happy Face, is in fact Johnny "Grenades" Gillatini, a former hitman for Guatemala's Diablos Del Sur Drug Family.

When Mr. Gillatini was asked to comment on the charge that he is a former hitman, he shook his head and said that they have him mixed up with his sister Cordelia Gillatini-Smith.

Gillatini then added that Cordy is not a lesbian, but she hasn't worn a dress in 17 years and she just simply prefers to dress like a drug cartel member; which is exactly what she is.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ClownDrugsHitman

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more