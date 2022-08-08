Donny Zombie, Need Brain

Donald Trump was angry at first, but now he’s sad. He misses the old days and ways, and regrets that not even he and his divine MAGA person can resurrect the dead.

Jesus could, but not Donny. A man who sees himself as someone’s messiah gets pissed off when some other messiah has stolen all the thunder.

Why won’t Hitler come back from the dead?

Didn’t some people think he was godly too? And don’t all gods return from the dead because, according to what they and/or all of their followers say, even death has no dominion over a god.

When Trump asks his general where are all the good German generals? German? Wha? No one knows what you’re talking about, sir.

I mean the German generals who fought for Hitler.

Holly shizzle, did Trump really say that out loud? He’s not even trying to hide his love of Nazis.

(Does he know his favourite son-in-law is a Jew? Does he know that Jews and Nazis didn’t really get along? Where is his brain? Clearly, deep in the past.)

And if he has no censor on what he says and believes, then why should other Republican Nazis? Why shouldn’t Marjorie Taylor Greene accept the invitation to be a guest speaker at a Neo-Nazi rally and not even try to hide her face from cameras? Why shouldn’t Ted Cruz say how he doesn’t like same-sex marriage? Why should Clarence Thomas not say how gay Americans could be next on the chopping blocks when it comes to equal rights? Why shouldn’t sooooo many Republican politicians be as bigoted as possible against everyone they can hate as much as possible?

Nazis encourage Nazis.

I don’t know what else Trump could’ve said to make himself more of a pariah to logic and reason. That’s it: he wants Hitler’s generals to wage Donny’s war against everything Donny don’t like.

Trump has already died and resurrected as a zombie. This can be the ONLY explanation. He wants the past to rise from the grave, and hasn’t the brain power when told how that cannot happen, according to the laws of physics.

Remember: this is the man who suggested drinking bleach would cure a virus. If that wasn’t real, no one would believe a human being could be that dumb.

And that’s the only thing you really need to know about Trump. He is dumb. Dumber than a zombie. And he attracts other zombies, as can be seen among his many supporters, and not just the white trash.

(I apologize for insulting zombies with this comparison.)