The Reason Why The Trumpapalooza Ass Kickin' Band Broke Up

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 7 August 2022

image for The Reason Why The Trumpapalooza Ass Kickin' Band Broke Up
The Trumpapalooza Ass Kickin' Band won't be playing anymore MAGA rallies because Trump is heading to prison.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - (Satire News) - Word coming out of the town known as "Music City" is that the popular country group, The Trumpapalooza Ass Kickin' Band has broken up.

The band played for dozens of Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump's MAGA campaign rallies, money raising events, and political concerts, with all of the money going into DJT's personal account.

The band even wrote a song in honor of Melania's husband titled, "People Say That I Lie, Will That's Just a Fucking Lie."

When asked by a reporter with The Nashville News Observer why the band broke up, the lead singer said that now that Trump is heading to prison, his Republican supporters just don't feel much like two-stepping, waltzing, doing the hoe down, or doe si doeing. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

