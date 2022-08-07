The Reason Why The Trumpapalooza Ass Kickin' Band Broke Up

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - (Satire News) - Word coming out of the town known as "Music City" is that the popular country group, The Trumpapalooza Ass Kickin' Band has broken up.

The band played for dozens of Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump's MAGA campaign rallies, money raising events, and political concerts, with all of the money going into DJT's personal account.

The band even wrote a song in honor of Melania's husband titled, "People Say That I Lie, Will That's Just a Fucking Lie."

When asked by a reporter with The Nashville News Observer why the band broke up, the lead singer said that now that Trump is heading to prison, his Republican supporters just don't feel much like two-stepping, waltzing, doing the hoe down, or doe si doeing. ■