Nancy’s Comin’ In Hot!

Nancy Pelosi hopped on the redeye to Taiwan, and this has made China very upset.

Who knew the Great Worker’s Fascist Paradise could be taken down by a gal named Nancy?!

Will Pelosi topple the regime when she steps off the heavily-protected plane she’s on? If a Chinese diplomat landed in Venezuela or Iran, would the Americans threaten the world with nuclear war? Putin did it, saying he’d light up the planet if some other country came to the aid of Ukraine (even though Belarus has come to the aid of Russia – Russia needs help?)

Dictators are scared of their own shadows. The tiniest act by anyone that they call threatening has them up in arms. Tell Xi DingDong that he looks like Winnie-the-Pooh, and it’s Armageddon! Tell Putin his feet smell, and who knows who gets invaded next?

All dictators say to their mirrors, as they flex their muscles with their shirts off: “Me a big brave strong boy! Mama likes her big brave boy! I kill the world if it does bad things that mama don’t like.”

Yes, China, you’re a big boy and your mama is very proud of you. Now go play with your bombs and missiles somewhere else. Are you on the moon, got your own space station ready to go? Go up into space and blow up an asteroid to make yourself feel better.

Big assholes with big bombs all eventually blow themselves up. But hopefully they don’t take anyone with them.

Signed,

The Rest of Planet Earth