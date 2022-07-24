Prisoner # 8675309

To paraphrase Tommy Tutone, “Ginny Ginny, where can you turn to?”

Of course, Ginny Thomas has a big important husband who commits crimes and judges crimes of others, but not of himself, (and that’s what makes him great!), so she can always rely on her hubbie to get her out of prison.

Right? If so, doesn’t that make the entire judicial system of the USA a joke? Or, better yet, a song with a fake phone number, as fake as the legal credentials of Supreme Court Anus, Jabba Thomas?

When America fails, it fails BIG and HARD! Lock up a Supreme Court Judge’s wife! Hell yeah! Go big or go to Russia, Ginny. You’re a big fish to catch, but you’re just a stepping stone (The Monkees! So many musical references in this message in a bottle. Can you find them all?)

If Clarence cannot save his wife’s ass from the Jan 6 committee, then I guess she’s gonna end up with a number on her orange chest.

Ginny, Ginny, who can you turn to? Tommy Tutone? Call his number, see if anyone picks up.

“I’m sorry, the number you’re trying to reach is doing hard federal time. Please hang up, and forget she ever existed. This is a recording.”