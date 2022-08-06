Saudi Arabia Reports That They Have Way, Way Too Much Sand - Sweden Agrees To Purchase a Bunch of It

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - (Satire News) - Boom Boom News (Sweden) has stated that Sweden wants to buy some of the overabundance of sand that the Saudi Arabians have.

A representative for the Swedish government revealed that they are looking to replace some of the dingy, oil-smelling sand that is found in the once beautiful beaches of Sweden.

The Saudi government has agreed to ship thousands of tons of their finest Saudi Arabian sand aboard several freighters that are owned by The Bezos-Musk, Inc., Freight Line Co.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, has told the Saudi government that she is thrilled with the money-for-sand deal and has vowed to purchase even more of their fantastic sand in the future. ■