Sweden Reports That They Have The Whitest White People In The World

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - (World Satire) - Nordic News reports that it took a recent poll and the results clearly showed that the citizens of Sweden are the whitest white people in the entire world.

They even surpass the Icelandic people, many of which actually resemble albinos.

The poll went on to show that since Sweden is pretty much sun-free, it is no wonder that most Swedes have a kind of transparent complection.

One long time resident of Stockholm, Helga Von Vondrick, 73, said that when she was little, she was so white, that she could actually see her inner body parts; such as her liver, her intestines, and even her ovaries.

Meanwhile, in a Russian-Ukraine War update, the Ukraine is reportedly kicking Russia's butt so bad, that Putin is now wearing a ski mask in order to avoid having the Russian people point at him and yell out "Loser!"