A Saudi Arabian Prince Proposes To LPGA Beauty Paige Spiranac

Sunday, 2 January 2022

image for A Saudi Arabian Prince Proposes To LPGA Beauty Paige Spiranac
Paige could very well give up the LPGA to move to Saudi Arabia and become Princess Paige Geco.

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – One of the most beautiful female athletes in the history of female athletes has just received a stunning marriage proposal.

BuzzFuzz (Saudi Arabian Division) has just stated that filthy-rich Prince Trubeer Allemande Geco, of Saudi Arabia has just asked LPGA golfer Paige Spiranac to become his wife, which would make her Princess Paige Geco.

It is widely known that Prince Trubeer's father, King Mecco Geco, owns roughly 93% of Saudi Arabia’s sand factories.

The King recently purchased a 23-story apartment building in downtown Green Bay.

King Mecco Geco, is a huge fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He also owns three McDonalds in downtown Green Bay.

Meanwhile Paige told Bravo Network information guru Andy Cohen that she will seriously consider the proposal.

SIDENOTE: Cohen also revealed that Prince Trubeer is worth a little over $91 million.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

