Sweden Leads The World In The French-Kissing Department

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 11 January 2022

image for Sweden Leads The World In The French-Kissing Department
In September of 2016, Alejandra Cassandra French was inducted into the United Kingdom's French-Kissing Hall of Fame.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – (World Satire) – A Danish report on human sexuality has just been released, and one of the results was that the Scandinavian country of Sweden is the country with the most incidences of French Kissing.

The report stated that for those who may not know, French-Kissing is when the tongue of one person is inserted deep into the willing throat of a second person.

This quite exciting and sensuously erotic act first originated in Bolivia. Many wonder why then is it called French-Kissing and not Bolivian-Kissing.

The reason is a very simple one actually. The female who first inserted her tongue deep into the throat cavity of a participating male was Alejandra Cassadra French, a nude salsa dancer from La Paz; so hence it became known as “French-Kissing.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
French KissingKissingsweden

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more