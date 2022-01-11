Sweden Leads The World In The French-Kissing Department

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – (World Satire) – A Danish report on human sexuality has just been released, and one of the results was that the Scandinavian country of Sweden is the country with the most incidences of French Kissing.

The report stated that for those who may not know, French-Kissing is when the tongue of one person is inserted deep into the willing throat of a second person.

This quite exciting and sensuously erotic act first originated in Bolivia. Many wonder why then is it called French-Kissing and not Bolivian-Kissing.

The reason is a very simple one actually. The female who first inserted her tongue deep into the throat cavity of a participating male was Alejandra Cassadra French, a nude salsa dancer from La Paz; so hence it became known as “French-Kissing.”