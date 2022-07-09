What Do You Mean By ‘Mental’ Illness, Congresswomen?

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) said that she would rather shoot and kill her five grandchildren than give up her right to keep and bear arms.

When her grandkids were reached for comment, the oldest said: “She said what? That bitch! Well, for next Christmas, I guess we all know what we’re getting granny. A kick in the teeth!”



Laws have been passed preventing people with mental health issues from getting guns. If a woman openly admits to being willing to kill five children … how is that not a mental health issue? That bitch! She’s unstable, fucking whacked, could turn into a mass shooter at the nearest daycare for all anyone knows.

According to the laws of the USA, Debbie should have her guns taken from her. No exceptions, just like with the new/old abortion laws. Incest and rape? Nope, too bad. Grandma wants to kill? She apparently has that right and will become very, very angry if someone tries to take it away. To paraphrase the Incredible Hulk (or Bill Bixby) “Don’t make Debbie angry … you wouldn’t like it when she’s angry.”

So will anyone do that? No, of course not, because she’s white and a politician and a gun-lover, probably a member of the NRA, so she’s heavily privileged and probably heavily-armed. The only way to get her guns are from her cold dead hands … and those will likely be taken from her by her grandkids in a wonderful act of karma.

Republicans really, really do NOT care about kids when one of them talks about killing her own grandkids. The snake eats its tail. This is the best law the USA can come up with? There’s no hope.

The next day, Debbie Lesko retracted her statement, apologizing, and promised to buy all her grandkids brand new AR-15s!

Yay, we love grandma again!