Guns ‘R Fun!

Thank you, America, for teaching the world that guns are fun.

A madman in Copenhagen, Denmark – the happiest place on Earth (Disneyland does NOT have a copyright on happiness) has now taken his gun into a shopping mall and killed some people. Just like they do in America.

What else do you have to share with the world, Yankee Soldja Boy?

We see your anti-abortion … do you want the world to follow your example? Will you be happy when your laws become the laws of the world? Please stop saying “we live in the greatest country on Earth”, because we now understand how deep your bullshit goes.

How about your ridiculous “Supreme” Court, which was packed by Trump so it could continue to do his work while he got voted out. Should our supreme courts be like yours?

Maybe you’d like our right-wing politicians to be like yours – openly attending Nazi rallies, giving Nazi salutes, belonging to the KKK, having selfies taken of them with Proud Boys, participating in your insurrection. Should ours be as bad as yours?

Why don’t you just cut out the middle man (since NRA parents proudly buy guns for their kids, no matter what age the kids are) and sell guns at Toys ‘R Us? Or maybe at Walmart or Disneyland or give out a free gun to every kid who accidentally kills his/her sibling while they’re both still kids (those news stories ONLY come from America, did you know that?)

Please keep the gun portion of your ‘culture’ (if that’s what you’re calling it) to yourselves. The world thanks you. (America, please shove your guns up your assholes and fart, there's a good Uncle Sam.)

PS: How can a country be called peace-loving when even its national anthem is about war?