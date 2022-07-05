A Staunch Female Member of The NRA Says Trump Can Grab Her Pussy Anytime He Effen Wants

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

SMELLY VARMINT, Alabama - (Satire News) - One of Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump's biggest, die-hard supporters is Boodeeca Krackler, a lifelong native of Smelly Varmint.

Boo-Boo, as her ex-husband nicknamed her, says that she has been in love with Trump even before he was married to Ivanka's Czech mommy Ivana Marie Trump.

In fact, Ms. Krackler is so damn infatuated with him, that she recently told one of her neighbors that in the 2020 presidential election, she actually voted for Donnie a total of eight times.

She noted that seven of the votes were kicked out, and so she ended up spending 17 days in jail, but she stressed that it was worth it, even though she did get molested by one of the sistas (three times).

SIDENOTE: In Krackler's eyes, Trump can do no wrong, and she has told her ex-employer at The Smelly Varmint Bar & Grill, that the man who stands 6-foot-8-inches tall can positively grab her hooha (pussy) anytime and she'll be smiling from ear-to-ear and toe-to-toe.