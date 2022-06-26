Trump to Move the White House to Florida in 2024

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Sunday, 26 June 2022

image for Trump to Move the White House to Florida in 2024
Which White House is Best for the Future of Fascist America?

Donald Trump has recently stated that if he gets voted as president again in 2024, he’ll move the entire White House down to Florida and set it up next to Mar-A-Lago.

And he promises to never give it back for the next president!

Instead, he vows: “With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, my Supreme Court and I see how easy it is to change 50 year-old laws. So we will be further changing old out-of-date laws so that I am the president of the United States until I die, and then Don Junior will get to be Prez next, then Ivanka – your first female president – I am great and awesome and better than everyone at everything.”

Further details were slowly forthcoming, but Trump suggested that Mar-A-Lago would be the new capital of the U.S.A., and Washington D.C. would return to being a swamp which will never be drained.

Also in the works: The country will get a name change to Trumpistan.

Good luck, America, you’ve turned into a world-wide laughing stock.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

