The NRA Has Just Kicked Donald Trump Out of Their Gun Organization

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 26 June 2022

image for The NRA Has Just Kicked Donald Trump Out of Their Gun Organization
The Pussy Grabber listening to the sound of nobody giving a shit about him.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The NRA held an emergency session meeting and they have ruled to immediately cancel Donald Trump's membership.

The national gun guild decided to end the Trumptard's involvement in their organization after learning that Trump was allegedly selling assault rifles to Zimbabwe gorillas (soldiers not the jungle animal).

The gun organization allegedly has several photos of Trump handing over 8 automatic assault rifles to a gentleman who looks a lot like former NBA basketball great Charles "The Round Mound NBA Clown" Barkley.

Trump, of course denies it, saying that the man in the photos has thinning hair, humongous ears, and big fingers and hands, whereas he has lots and lots of pretty hair, average-size ears, and tiny, toddler fingers and hands.

SIDENOTE: The NRA is going to have the photos looked at by the extremely reputable Hollywood photo firm, We've Got Your Pix.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

