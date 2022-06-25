Clint Eastwood, Who Now Totally Hates Trump, Says The Asshole Didn't Realize He Was Wearing A Woman's Cowgirl Hat

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 25 June 2022

image for Clint Eastwood, Who Now Totally Hates Trump, Says The Asshole Didn't Realize He Was Wearing A Woman's Cowgirl Hat
"The Trumptard not only wore a woman's hat - but the predatorial asshole wore it backwards." -MITCH McCONNELL

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) -The oldest living TV and motion picture cowboy, Clint Eastwood, who is 92, said that he loved staring as Rowdy Yates, in the old 50s western "Rawhide."

Eastwood did admit to reporter Carolina Chipotle, with Bedroom Pillow Talk, that he loved the money, but he hated the damn smell of cattle shit.

He said that he and several of the other actors including Eric Fleming (Gil Favor), and Paul Brinegar (Wishbone), had specially-made masks that snapped on to their cowboy hats.

Clint told the sensuously sexy Miss Chipotle, that if he was 60 years younger, he would be all over her like salt on popcorn.

Eastwood was asked what he thought about the Trumptard wearing a cowboy hat at one of his campaign rallies in Alabama.

The former cowboy star coughed, spit, and took three swigs of his Bud Light Beer, and replied that the old Pussy Grabber did not realize it, but he was wearing the hat backwards and also it was a woman's cowgirl hat.

SIDENOTE: Miss Chipotle let Eastwood know that she got it from a very reliable source that the Trumptard also has worn Calamity Jane female buckskin women's bloomers.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Clint EastwoodDonald Trump

