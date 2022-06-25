The NRA Is Reporting That They Are Still Losing Thousands of Members Each Month

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 25 June 2022

image for The NRA Is Reporting That They Are Still Losing Thousands of Members Each Month
The NRA is having to sell their headquarters building and move into an old, abandoned Jack-in-the-Box fast food restaurant.

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - The NRA executives are scratching their heads, but not with automatic assault weapons, worried about the amount of members who are telling the gun club, good-bye, arrivederci, chow, adios, and see ya later alligator.

A spokesperson for the gun guild noted that if this keeps up, by the end of the year, the gunster group may be down to just a handful of members.

Info guru Andy Cohen remarked that he did some research, and he can state unequivocally that by December 15, the NRA may be down to just 20 or 30 members (down from over 5 million).

Cohen added that he has heard that many of the formerly devoted NRAers will be forming a new gun group, tentatively titled, The Happy & Safe Gun Enthusiasts of America (HSGEA).

SIDENOTE: The Vox Populi News Agency has learned that the new group will be limiting its members to only two weapons per member, as well as no more than 25 bullets.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Andy CohenNRAThe Vox Populi News Agency

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more