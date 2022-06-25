The NRA Is Reporting That They Are Still Losing Thousands of Members Each Month

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - The NRA executives are scratching their heads, but not with automatic assault weapons, worried about the amount of members who are telling the gun club, good-bye, arrivederci, chow, adios, and see ya later alligator.

A spokesperson for the gun guild noted that if this keeps up, by the end of the year, the gunster group may be down to just a handful of members.

Info guru Andy Cohen remarked that he did some research, and he can state unequivocally that by December 15, the NRA may be down to just 20 or 30 members (down from over 5 million).

Cohen added that he has heard that many of the formerly devoted NRAers will be forming a new gun group, tentatively titled, The Happy & Safe Gun Enthusiasts of America (HSGEA).

SIDENOTE: The Vox Populi News Agency has learned that the new group will be limiting its members to only two weapons per member, as well as no more than 25 bullets.