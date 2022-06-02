The Members of The NRA Vote To Change Their Name To The NAAARA

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 2 June 2022

image for The Members of The NRA Vote To Change Their Name To The NAAARA
I'll defend my 2nd amendment rights so I can go duck hunting

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - In keeping with what the organization really and truly stands for, the board of directors of the NRA has decided to change the name of their group.

The group's treasurer, Kenzo "Moneybags" Wetwater, 32, said that the idea has been kicked around for a few years now, but he noted that the time has come to embrace transparency and the fact that the NRA is what it is.

The new name of the NRA will soon be NAAARA, which stands for the more accurately descriptive National Association of Automatic Assault Rifles.

Wetwater stated that the national organization has over 79 million charter members, most of whom say that there is no greater thrill (including sex) than sitting up on a deer blind, in freezing cold, low, single digit temperatures (2 or 3 degrees below zero) and waiting to blast "Bambi."

Other long-time avid hunters say that they love going to a shooting range and firing thousands of rounds at a stationary target that WON'T shoot back.


SIDENOTE: According to info guru, Andy Cohen, who literally knows everything about everyone, he remarked that the 79 million membership group member estimate is actually more like 1,841.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
NamesNRA

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more