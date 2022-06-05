Roman Catholics Supreme Court Justices Are Against Abortion

Funny story written by UncleDale

Sunday, 5 June 2022

image for Roman Catholics Supreme Court Justices Are Against Abortion
That makes Jesus a sad panda.

Who could have known ahead of time that Roman Catholic Supreme Court justices are against abortion?

They all apparently lied when being confirmed to the Supreme Court doing a lesser sin, for a Greater Good...Lying for God...?

Did Tucker of Fox News know and conceal this?

What a shocker!

Next, we will learn that they all drink Christ's blood, and go to Confession.

Except the newest one. Amy Barrett...she writes and ' Talks in Tongues' at her primitive Christian church, when the holy Spirit possesses her.

But she hasn’t been possessed by the Holy Spirit yet, at the Supreme Court.

Could happen any day, as the Holy Spirit is not on any type of schedule.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
abortionCatholicSupreme Court

