Mike Pence Files A $73 Million Lawsuit Against Donald Trump For Threatening To Have Him Hanged

COLUMBUS, Indiana - (Satire News) - The former vice-president, Mike Pence is fit to be tied after learning that the scumbag, evil, bigot (The Trumptard) tried to hire members of the Proud Oath Boys to have him hung.

Pence told Anderson Cooper that he never really liked Trump from the very first time he met him because the lying turd reeked of Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, and Marlboros.

"Cheeto Face" claims that he has never met Mike Pence and wouldn't know him from Boy George.

Pence replied that over 52 Republican congressmen have told him that he is easily going to win his $73 million Ipso Threatatinus Factoitis Lawsuit against "Little Hitler" (Donald Trump).