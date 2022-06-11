Mike Pence Files A $73 Million Lawsuit Against Donald Trump For Threatening To Have Him Hanged

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 11 June 2022

image for Mike Pence Files A $73 Million Lawsuit Against Donald Trump For Threatening To Have Him Hanged
Pence recently revealed that in a fit of rage Trump hit him on his nose with a Big Mac.

COLUMBUS, Indiana - (Satire News) - The former vice-president, Mike Pence is fit to be tied after learning that the scumbag, evil, bigot (The Trumptard) tried to hire members of the Proud Oath Boys to have him hung.

Pence told Anderson Cooper that he never really liked Trump from the very first time he met him because the lying turd reeked of Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, and Marlboros.

"Cheeto Face" claims that he has never met Mike Pence and wouldn't know him from Boy George.

Pence replied that over 52 Republican congressmen have told him that he is easily going to win his $73 million Ipso Threatatinus Factoitis Lawsuit against "Little Hitler" (Donald Trump).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

