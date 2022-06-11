It’s My Party and I’ll Deny If I Want To

(with apologies to the lovely Lesley Gore)

It's my Party, and I'll deny if I want to

Deny if I want to

Deny if I want to

You would deny too, if it happened to you.

Everyone knows Donald Trump was the one

And treason was his own crime.

Why was Scott holding his hand

And will he also do time?

It's my Party, and I'll deny if I want to

Deny if I want to

Deny if I want to

You would deny too, if it happened to you.

Planning a coup, kept on talking all night

Hatching something so vile,

As the Proud Boys are dancing with Don--

So full of treasonous guile.

It's my Party, and I'll deny if I want to

Deny if I want to

Deny if I want to

You would deny too, if it happened to you.

The insurrectionists burst through the door

With the President’s blessing,

Oh, what a shitstorm arose

While Donald J. Trump did nothing!

It's my party, and I'll deny if I want to

Deny if I want to

Deny if I want to

You would deny too, ‘cause you know it’s all true.

Oh, it's my party, and I'll deny if I want to

Deny if I want to

Deny if I want to

You would deny too, ‘cause you know it’s all true.