It’s My Party and I’ll Deny If I Want To
(with apologies to the lovely Lesley Gore)
It's my Party, and I'll deny if I want to
Deny if I want to
Deny if I want to
You would deny too, if it happened to you.
Everyone knows Donald Trump was the one
And treason was his own crime.
Why was Scott holding his hand
And will he also do time?
It's my Party, and I'll deny if I want to
Deny if I want to
Deny if I want to
You would deny too, if it happened to you.
Planning a coup, kept on talking all night
Hatching something so vile,
As the Proud Boys are dancing with Don--
So full of treasonous guile.
It's my Party, and I'll deny if I want to
Deny if I want to
Deny if I want to
You would deny too, if it happened to you.
The insurrectionists burst through the door
With the President’s blessing,
Oh, what a shitstorm arose
While Donald J. Trump did nothing!
It's my party, and I'll deny if I want to
Deny if I want to
Deny if I want to
You would deny too, ‘cause you know it’s all true.
Oh, it's my party, and I'll deny if I want to
Deny if I want to
Deny if I want to
You would deny too, ‘cause you know it’s all true.