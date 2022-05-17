The Reason Why New Mexico Is Doing Away With The 666 Area Code

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 17 May 2022

image for The Reason Why New Mexico Is Doing Away With The 666 Area Code
BuzzFuzz reports that New Mexico's four atheists are suing the state.

SANTA FE, New Mexico - (Satire News) - New Mexico has just made history as it has become the first state to legally change one of it's area codes.

The area code 666, which includes the New Mexican towns of Papoose Rattle and South Pussyville, will now have the brand new area code number 101½.

The mayor of South Pussyville, Agnes "Tootsie" Timminberger-Charwaxer, 79, said that since she is an avowed atheist the 666 area code didn't bother her old wrinkled ass one damn shit storm bit.

Meanwhile her long time boyfriend Sigmund Hausenbocker, 71, stated that he is a devoted Episbaptamoralist, and he does not give a rat's ass if his sex-starved woman friend is an atheist, a survivalist, or even a Republican, he is going to jump her old-as-hell bones at least once a month. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Area CodeMayorNew MexicoTelephone

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more