Crocodiles Discovered In New Mexico

PAPOOSE RATTLE, New Mexico – (Satire News) – A reporter with Boom Boom News has just commented that he and his camerman recently came across three adult crocodiles, a toddler croc, and a baby croc in the Hot Flash Desert of southern New Mexico.

The crocos, as they are referred to in Switizerland, were seen eating pieces of a Pancho Villa Nocturnal Cactus, which has 26 essential vitamins.

This particular type of cactus is the most rustled cactus anywhere in the western United States.

Hacienda Fiddle with Boom Boom noted that the Panchitos, as they are known, can sell up in New England, for as much as $235 for a fully grown cactus.

She added that North Korean President Kim Jong-un has been known to pay as much as $715 for an adult female cactus.

Meanwhile the state’s Department of Animal Roundups is in the process of hiring a company that specializes in hunting and trapping the crocodiles.

SIDENOTE: Miss Fiddle revealed that the state is keeping it hush-hush, but they plan to capture the crocs and transport them across the border into Mexico, and then secretly turn them loose in Baja California’s, Gulf of California.