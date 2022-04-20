Easter Bunny Rescues The President

BILLINGSGATE POST: Who’s calling the shots? President Biden seemingly was in full control of the White House’s Easter egg roll when he was interrupted by none other than the Easter Bunny.

No. It wasn’t really an Easter Bunny. It was a staffer dressed as an Easter Bunny who intervened Monday to stop President Biden from answering a reporter’s question on the White House lawn.

The next time they talk, how can Vladimir Putin take Joe Biden seriously when he sees him being led around by his nose by an Easter Bunny?

The Red Phone rings in Moscow:

“Hi Vlads. Happy Easter. Sorry you couldn’t make it for the Easter Egg Roll. Maybe next year.”

“Joe. They finally let you out of the basement. Good to hear from you. What’s with your Easter Bunny? Can we talk?”

“Let me check, Vlads” - Joe looks around - “The coast is clear. Whoops! Here comes the Tooth Fairy. Do you mind if she listens in?”

“No problem, Joe. Catch ya later.”

Dr. Slim: “The most powerful man in the World being pushed around by a giant Easter Bunny. Only in America.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. It’s not fair. The bunny was bigger than him.”