Trump Slaps Ted Cruz at MAGA Rally Because “His Wife is Still Ugly”

Dallas - Appearing at a Trump rally just outside Dallas yesterday, Texas Senator Ted Cruz spoke briefly to the audience of red hatted MAGA cult fans and said he still supports the former President, even after Trump had noted in 2016 that Cruz's wife was ugly and his father in law had been responsible for the JFK assassination.

Just after the short speech, Trump walked up to Cruz and surprised him with a slap across the face, to the cheers of the crowd.

"I just remembered Ted, your wife is still ugly, you have to do something about that" said Trump.

"Thank you sir, may I have another" replied Cruz.