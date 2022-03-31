Trump Slaps Ted Cruz at MAGA Rally Because “His Wife is Still Ugly”

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Thursday, 31 March 2022

image for Trump Slaps Ted Cruz at MAGA Rally Because “His Wife is Still Ugly”
Trump at Rally Just Before the Cruz Slap

Dallas - Appearing at a Trump rally just outside Dallas yesterday, Texas Senator Ted Cruz spoke briefly to the audience of red hatted MAGA cult fans and said he still supports the former President, even after Trump had noted in 2016 that Cruz's wife was ugly and his father in law had been responsible for the JFK assassination.

Just after the short speech, Trump walked up to Cruz and surprised him with a slap across the face, to the cheers of the crowd.

"I just remembered Ted, your wife is still ugly, you have to do something about that" said Trump.

"Thank you sir, may I have another" replied Cruz.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpslappingTed Cruz

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more