The Plane Shortage In Detroit Is Causing Some Embarrassing Delays

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 26 February 2022

image for The Plane Shortage In Detroit Is Causing Some Embarrassing Delays
Passengers at Detroit Metro Airport had to wait for 35 minutes while maintenance crews replaced the jet's coffee-maker.

DETROIT – (Satire News) – The Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport has had a large amounts of delays due in part to the jet plane shortage, as well as the jet fuel shortage.

Detroit Metro Airport spokesperson Jessica F. Wackowitz, 42, stated that there are also several reasons for the increase in delays.

She added that the peanut and pretzel shortage has resulted in some planes having to wait for the peanut and pretzel trucks for as much as an hour and twenty-five minutes.

Another issue is the fact that several of the major airlines including Southwest, Delta, American, Jet Blue, and Trans-Central America are replacing things like windshield wipers, aisle drink and food trays, towel dispensers in the bathrooms, and condom machines. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

