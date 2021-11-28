The Spoof Person Of The Year

Since Time magazine has traditionally selected a Person Of The Year, the editors at The Spoof decided to follow in Time’s tradition and announced that The Spoof writing staff would submit a Spoof Person Of The Year.

Okay! Sounds sensible. However, (which appears to be the motto of Spoof editors) Spoof writers went on to nominate themselves for the honor. Not a single Joe Biden, Dr. Fauci or Gwyneth Paltrow among the nominees.

One writer suspiciously ended up with over 50 thousand votes and it wasn’t Donald Trump! Not that Mr. Trump could ever meet the spelling, grammar and punctuation standards of The Spoof.

So the editors magnanimously decided that all Spoof writers were Persons Of The Year, and then asked: Who is your second Spoof Person Of The Year?

Same guy got over 50 thousand votes.

Carumba!

The Spoof editors were relentless and they announced: Okay, any Spoof writer who receives a single vote will be disqualified.

Smart guy, Mr. 50 Thousand Votes. He voted once for each Spoof writer. He was immediately discovered, disqualified, and promoted to an assistant editor position.

Finally, after several more failed attempts, a sort of Spoof Person Of The Year was at last selected. It was an even-Steven win between: Queen Elizabeth and Mr. 50 Thousand Votes.

