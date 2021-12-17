NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz is reporting that the Satirical and Parodoxical Bureau of America (SPBA) has just named the United Kingdom’s humor site, The Spoof as the #1 Satire/Parody Website in the United States.

The British site is run by Mark Lowton, who started the humor site with his brother Paul Lowton back in 2001, exactly 20 years ago.

Mark serves as the Spoof’s administrator, publisher, editor, and head of security.

In fact, just last year, Mark Lowton, was named Europe’s Best Humor Site Editor.

Lowton was interviewed by BuzzFuzz senior writer Taffeta Kixx in his palatial home in Portsmouth, England.

Miss Kixx said that Lowton is one of the nicest, smartest, and most compassionate individuals that she has ever met, and that includes such notables as Mother Teresa, Tim Duncan, Beyonce, George Strait, and Black Kitty Meow Meow (rapper).

Lowton credits the success of The Spoof to present and past writers from the Spoof’s enormous writing stable, including Queen Mudder, Bureau, Skoob, Abel Rodriguez, Gail Farrelly, Morse, Jaggedone, Duncan Whitehead, Jalapenoman, Bargis Tryhol, Lady Godiva, Monkey Woods, Frankie The J, Colonel Juan, and dozens of other very creative writers.

Lowton also wanted to express his thanks to all of his writers who over the years have all acquired a tremendously dedicated and devoted fan base, and as everyone knows, the fans are what makes any website successful.

SIDENOTE: Mark stated that he owns several other humor sites including; Tickle Me Fancy, which is based in Scotland, Ha! Ha! Ha! based in Australia, Shanghai, China’s The Giggling Fortune Cookie, and Zimbabwe’s Junglistic Knock-Knock Jokes & Stuff.