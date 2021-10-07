LONDON - (Satire News) – Loretta Piffinshaw, senior writer for England’s Ta Ta For Now News, has told the BBC that she really and truly feels that a satirist, who has written for Mark Lowton’s widely-read satire/parody website, The Spoof is poised to become the next Benny Hill, who was one of the United Kingdom's most beloved television comedians.

Many comedic experts and pundits are comparing Skoob, a resident of the port city of Portsmouth, to yet another excellent British comedic-actor, Charlie Chaplin.

Several well-known and highly respected Spoof writers such as Jaggedone, Dr. Billingsgate, Queen Mudder, and Abel Rodriguez have all sung the praises of the talented funny man from Portsmouth, who is regarded as one of the most creatively humorous writers to ever write for Mark and Paul Lowton’s fabulous satirical site.

Rodriguez even noted that Skoob, known as the lad in the black raincoat, is one of two writers in the Spoof’s writing stable, who could literally make him laugh out loud, as he read his fantastically clever, and well-written hilarious articles and stories.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: I totally agree with Abel. And by the way, I was told that the other writer who could make Rodriguez laugh out loud, was the legendary, “King of the Snippets,” the late Jerry Embry, from Bowling Green, Kentucky, who wrote under the nom de plume “Bureau.”].