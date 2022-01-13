Writer Whose Article Finally Appears on News Satire Website Forgets Why He Wrote It

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Thursday, 13 January 2022

image for Writer Whose Article Finally Appears on News Satire Website Forgets Why He Wrote It

Washington - A part-time writer of fictional satirical news stories recently stumbled upon an old story that he had submitted to a website specializing in political humor, months afterwards, and could not remember any of the details of the story or why he had even written it.

The writer, whose name escaped him, saw his name on the story and struggled to deal with his memory loss.

“Maybe I’m just getting too old to keep track of the stuff I’m writing, but it seems like the issues and events I’m lampooning in these articles just aren’t timely anymore” he wistfully lamented yesterday.

