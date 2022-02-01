Eight Million More Members of Trump’s Base Abandon Him Saying He Is Nothing More Than A Lying Scumbag SOB

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 1 February 2022

image for Eight Million More Members of Trump’s Base Abandon Him Saying He Is Nothing More Than A Lying Scumbag SOB
Sean Hannity, Ann Coulter, Black Kitty Meow Meow, and Ivanka Trump believe that Hope Hicks will be DJT's 4th wife.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – (Satire News) – It seems like with each new sunrise, the Trumptard’s life gets worse and worse as more anti-Trump news hits the obligatory shit fan.

The latest from the Land of Fucked Up Trump says that 8 million more of his so called base has decided to abandon him due to the fact that they are, little by little, realizing that he is nothing more than a lying, scumbag SOB.

One ex’er, who used to say that he would kiss the Trumpian’s orange ass, remarked that Elon Musk needs to put Trump on one of his rockets and launch him to Mars. ■

